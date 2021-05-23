Breaking News
NSCDC arrest truck driver for vandalism

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara Command, has arrested a truck driver, Abdullahi Gbadamosi, for damaging some part of the newly constructed road while conveying a full lorry-load of cement at Alagbado area, Ilorin.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin.

“A case of road damage was reported to our Divisional office Pake, by Surulagba Community, Alagbado Ilorin, against one cement trailer conveying a full lorry load of cement, and the trailer damaged some part of a newly constructed road at Alagbado, Ilorin.

“We went to the scene of the incident, assess the level of damage and the case has been handed over to Anti-Vandal Unit of the Command,” the statement read in part.

