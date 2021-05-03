Breaking News
Translate

Niger distributes second batch of food items to IDPs camps

On 5:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Niger State Government has commenced the distribution of the second batch of food items to the IDPs after the distribution of the first batch was successfully completed.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Governor Abu Sani Bello issued a directive to NSEMA for food items to be distributed to Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

Also read: Suspected Okada thief burnt to death by angry mob in Ilorin

Niger State Government will continue to commit resources to ensure that Internally Displaced Persons do lack food, and proper health facilities until the times comes for them to be returned home.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!