NDE boosts job creation through sustainable youths agric  devt training

By Loveth Jackson

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Lagos State is boosting job creation through skill acquisition training in Sustainable Agriculture Development Training Scheme, SADTS, for youths.

SADTS, which began Tuesday with no fewer than 100 youths is in line with the Federal Government’s policy to curb unemployment, create wealth and generate employment among youths in particular.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, NDE’s Acting Director General, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo said SADTS was a programme under the rural employment for the unemployed and interested retirees thereby reducing expectations on the few white collar jobs.

Represented by the Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Serena Edward , Fikpo explained that “the training is in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s policy to curb unemployment, create wealth and generate employment among youths in particular.”

The Acting DG stressed the importance of agriculture development, especially farming in the area of economic diversification, noting that SADTS programme would expose participants to modern farming technique.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator said: “It is a well known fact that most agriculture produce are perishable and in other to reduce and eventually prevent waste with the aim of maximizing profit, the NDE comes in to train and educate would-be entrepreneurs in this area.”

Representative of the Director Rural Employment programme, REP, and NDE HQ, Miss Beatrice Orunyehu, noted that the NDE was poised to “train and equip farmers on the new techniques in crop farming and preservation through its master trainers.”

She used the opportunity to thank the trainers for their strong collaboration with NDE in ensuring that the unemployment through farming is brought to the barest minimum.

