Mini film studio ‘ELIXIR’ begins operation in Lagos

Movie producer, businessman, and actor, Olusola Biodun Michaels, who has more than 35 self-produced movies to his credits officially launch his mini film studio ‘Elixir’ in Lagos on 1st of May 2021.

Excited Olusola during a press section revealed he can’t wait to serve the good people of Lagos.

He said “We are fully open for operation and this is going to be the beginning of a complete feel of great entertainment”

“Elixir is a mini film studio, where all kinds of filming activities, like shooting a complete movie, TV-sitcom, live interview, residential lodge, house party, commercial, TV-presentation, and many more can be carried out. One uniqueness of ELIXIR is that, every set is moveable and can be created to producers taste”

“Elixir has its own police station and hospital, indeed Elixir is a studio every movie makers needs to explore to ease the stress of moving about just to get a good location for production. Church, mosque, and ghetto set is also available at Elixir studio”

He continued: “The film studio is still an ongoing project that is modeled after a film house of a female colleague and friend, Biodun Stephen, a director and movie producer just one month after I saw hers. I live, eat and dream movies, from the very first day I came in.”

On what inspired the name Elixir, he said:”I don’t believe in all those things, even the official name for the whole organization is Ivy League Productions not Olusola Michaels Production, there’s no point naming an organization after you. Everything you do lives after you so if you do it well, you don’t need your name.”

