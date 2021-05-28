May 29: Delta marks 6th anniversary, cancels environmental sanitation

Kindly Share This Story:



Delta Government has cancelled the monthly environmental sanitation for the month of May to enable it celebrate the 6th anniversary of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Friday in Asaba.

According to the statement, the environmental sanitation has to be cancelled to allow for easy movement of persons and religious groups to the venue, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Among the activities lined up for the day is Interdenominational praise and thanksgiving service to mark the anniversary.

Ifeajika said that the government was mindful that besides residents of Asaba and its environs some people would travel from different places to the capital city to participate in the programme which would begin at 9 a.m.

He urged the people to continue to be law-abiding and join in the prayers for the governor and his administration, and for enduring peace and sustained socio-economic growth of the state

