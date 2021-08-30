Chairman, Central Organizing Committee for the celebration of Delta at 30, Dr. Kingsley Emu (3rd right), briefing the media on activities lined up for the the week -long event in Government House, Asaba, Monday. He is flanked on his immidiate left by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, followed by the member representing Oshimili North in the State Assembly, Hon. Pat Ajudua, (right). Others are Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga (left); Secretary of the Committee, Mrs. kevwe Agas (2nd left) and Chief Solomon Igrakpata, (3rdleft). All members of the Anniversary committee at the event in Asaba.

Delta Government on Monday said it would honour illustrious Deltans who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of its creation.

Chairman of Central Organising Committee for “Delta at 30 Celebration’’, Dr Kingsley Emu, made this known at a media briefing in Asaba as part of activities of the week-long celebration of the anniversary.

Emu, who is Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, said that Delta at 30 came with a lot of pomp and fulfillment as the state had retained its identity since being part of the defunct Mid-West and Bendel States.

He said that the state had consistently done well in sports since its creation just like in the days of Mid-West and Bendel State, adding that Delta had always been unique and significant in the comity of states.

“It is a week-long programme, starting with a Stakeholders Interactive Forum on Tuesday at the Event Centre, Asaba, while Children Talent Display will take place on Wednesday at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

“There will be a Youth Variety Show also on Wednesday while an interdenominational thanksgiving service will hold on Friday at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Asaba. Thereafter, a Gala and Award Night would be held at the Event Centre,” he disclosed.

According to Emu, who was flanked by some members of the committee, posthumous award would be conferred on some illustrious Deltans in recognition of their political sagacity and iconic contributions to the creation and development of the state.

He listed the award categories to include Lifetime Achievers, Posthumous, Academia and Sports.

He said that Chief Umukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and Chief Dennis Osadebay were listed for posthumous award while Chief Edwin Clark, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mr Jim Ovia and Mr Tony Elumelu among others, would receive Life Achievers Award.