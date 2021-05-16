Kidnapped Ondo pastor released

Kindly Share This Story:



Dayo Johnson Akure

The pastor of the Deeper Life Christan Church, Otamayomi Ogedengbe kidnapped last week has been released.

Vanguard gathered that the family paid a huge amount of money as ransom before he was released today ( Sunday).

Recall that the clergyman was abducted inside the church situated at Irese area of State last week by some unknown gunmen.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N30m ransom from the wife Yinka for his release.

His abductors invaded the church in a Toyota Corolla car.

A family source, who confirmed the development said the pastor had rejoined his family.

He declined to comment on the payment of ransom to secure his release.

The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro could not confirm nor denied his release.

Ikoro said, ” I yet to get information on that, so when I get the information I will let you know”.

Vanguard gathered that the clergyman is presently on admission at an undisclosed hospital.

