How I will end insecurity in Imo — Abutu Yaro, CP

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The newly posted Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, on Thursday, said that he would introduce visibility policing as well as reinvigorate community policing in the state to restore fully the security of lives and properties in Imo.

Yaro started this to newsmen in Owerri, while taking over from Nasiru Mohammed, the outgoing commissioner of police.

To achieve it, he said it would be a community participatory process where everybody will be involved.

According to him, “Within the period the Imo State Police Command will be under my watch, we will do our best to revive our visibility policing. Visibility policing by way of ensuring that police asset and personnel are seen in the public domain and in ungoverned places because visibility policing has the potentials of reducing criminality.

“Besides that, we will do our best to engage community policing because crime prevention requires all society approach. Permit me to use this opportunity to reassure residents and citizens of Imo State that the security forces are willing, ready, able and determined to provide them with a safe and secured environment where they can pursue their businesses peacefully, where they can have peace of mind to sleep with their two eyes closed at home.

“Also, they should be assured that Imo State will bounce back to peace, progress and stability through the instrument of our activities.”

“I also want to appeal to you too to endeavour to do your best like all other Nigeria patriots not to eulogies criminality but to ensure that criminality is condemned. I do believe that we are all partners in progress.

“The safety, peace and progress of our state and country is a national duty that is imposed on us all. It is our hope that in the days ahead, we will work together to ensure that the peace of the state and country is enhanced through our individual and collective actions,” Yaro said.

