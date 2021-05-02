Halima Abubakar highlights different types of rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Since the Baba Ijesha alleged molestation of a minor case became public knowledge conversations in the public domain and social media have been around rape and pedophilia. Actress, Halima Abubakar, obviously jolted by the sorry case has taken out time to highlight different categories of rape. According to her, not many Nigerian men understand what constitutes rape and sexual assault.

She listed seven categories of rape in a post on her Instagram page. Obviously reciting from a source, Halima said there are; Date Rape, Marital Rape, Child Rape, Incest Rape, Gang Rape, Prison Rape, and lastly, War Rape.

She defines Date Rape as a rape in which there has been some sort of a romantic or potentially sexual relationship between both parties. In the case of Marital Rape, she says it is non-consensual sex between spouses. Child Rape, according to her post is a sexual activity in which an adult uses a child for sexual stimulation or gratification. Incest Rape is perpetrated by the same family members or close relatives. Gang Rape, in her explanation, is when a group of people rapes a single person. Prison Rape and War Rape are self-explanatory, she said.

Summing up her position she added, “Rape is dishonorable, immoral and sinful to humans and must be outrightly condemned by all. Every man or woman in this country called Nigeria that has a wife, a sister, a niece, or a daughter must understand that rape is a crime to the existence of humans and must be kicked out of this nation now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

