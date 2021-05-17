Gunmen kill 46-yr-old man in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha, Kwale

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead, one Mr. Opia, in Kwale, headquarter of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

The deceased, a 46-year-old man, it was gathered, was killed at about 8 pm on Sunday in Umusaeti area of the community.

Circumstances surrounding the killing were sketchy at press time.

A dependable security source, however, said the deceased was walking along one of the streets in the area when he was ambushed and shot by his assailants.

It was however not clear if the incident was related to the recent upsurge of cult-related killings in the area.

“Nobody can tell how it happened. People just heard gunshots and later, his corpse was found. Since January till date, about 15 persons have been killed in cult-related clashes in the town. Last week alone, four persons were killed,” the source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident and said “no details yet.”

