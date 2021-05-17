Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gunmen kill 46-yr-old man in Delta

On 2:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Delta community petition IGP, calls for arrest of unscrupulous indigenes inciting unrest

By Ochuko Akuopha, Kwale

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead, one Mr. Opia, in Kwale, headquarter of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

The deceased, a 46-year-old man, it was gathered, was killed at about 8 pm on Sunday in Umusaeti area of the community.

Circumstances surrounding the killing were sketchy at press time.

A dependable security source, however, said the deceased was walking along one of the streets in the area when he was ambushed and shot by his assailants.

ALSO READ: Edo Police Commissioner debunks bribery allegation report

It was however not clear if the incident was related to the recent upsurge of cult-related killings in the area.

“Nobody can tell how it happened. People just heard gunshots and later, his corpse was found. Since January till date, about 15 persons have been killed in cult-related clashes in the town. Last week alone, four persons were killed,” the source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident and said “no details yet.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!