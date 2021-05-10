God has already approved Igbo presidency – Ezeife

Kindly Share This Story:

… says we’re working hard to manifest it

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former civilian Governor of Anambra state has stated categorically that God has already approved the emergence of the much desired president of Igbo extraction otherwise known as Igbo presidency.

Ezeife who spoke Monday in Awka, during a meeting of Anambra Elders and Stakeholders ANELDERS, Forum for Good Governamce, said having been approved by God already in the spiritual realm, Igbo elders are now working very assiduously to manifest it in the physical realm.

He disclosed that Ndigbo have set aside May 31, this year for a world conference and deliberations on how to make the Igbo presidency manifest.

He noted that with South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt throwing their weight behind Igbo presidency, it is now left to Ndigbo to unite and achieve the target in 2023.

Ezeife who also expressed disappointment over the degenerated level of insecurity in the country in general and South East geopolitical zone in particular, said Igbo elders would equally deliberate on the issue soonest.

During the meeting which was moderated by Ezeife himself, the elders and stakeholders frowned at the current Kevel of insecurity and pledged to examine the issue critically before taking a decision the way forward.

The elders meeting which ended with a resolution that ANELDER would be officially inaugurated by next month, had in attendance former Chief Judge if Anambra state, Justice Paul Obidigwe; former Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Prof. UBA Nwuba; Deputy President of ANELDA, Justice Ikpeama; one-time state Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr. Okey Umeano, among others.

