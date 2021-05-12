Firm affirms commitment to boosting Nigeria’s Crypto Market

By Providence Adeyinka

A firm, Paxful, leading global peer-to-peer fintech, has restated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s crypto market.

The company is doing this through constant engagement and enlightenment efforts that foster a clear market understanding while also driving increased adoption among Nigerians, particularly the youths.

A statement from the organization said that the CEO and Co-founder, Paxful, Ray Youssef, highlighted the company’s dedication to chart a course for the industry at a courtesy visit to Nigeria during a stakeholders’ forum organised recently in Lagos.

He stated: “The adoption of crypto currency by Nigerian youth in recent time is quite impressive. What is most striking is the success they have made with crypto currency with only a basic knowledge of it. It goes to show their passion, drive, and tenacity in making the most of every opportunity.”

Also speaking, Sulaiman Muyideen, a Paxful VIP trader who started trading on the platform with $10, eleven months ago, stated that crypto is a game changer and an enabler of wealth creation.

