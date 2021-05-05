FEC approves N6.2bn for execution of power projects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N6.2 billion for execution of various power projects across the country.

Minister of Power Sale Mamman disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Mamman, contracts approved include those for procurement of transformers and vital spare parts for maintenance of power transmission equipment.

He said: “The Federal Executive Council today approved six memos for the Ministry of Power.

“The first one is for award of contract for design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for transformers, in the sum of N298, 339, 887.04.

“The second one is for award of contract for procurement of 50 sets of 400 Ah battery banks, and 30 110-volt battery chargers for sub-station use by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in the sum of N644, 805, 953.10.

“The third contract awarded was for procurement of another 50 sets of 132KV Isolators for the transmission company, in the sum of $840, 650 plus N53, 900, 000.

“The fourth one is award of contract for design, manufacturing and supply of 360/66 132 power transformers and accessories as well as 15 number of 500KV transformers for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in the sum of N1, 296, 953, 044. 55.

“The fifth one is for award of contract for design, supply and installation of Optical Ground Wire and Universal Optical Transportation Network System for some critical transmission lines, in the sum of 6, 800, 743.51 dollars plus N668, 843, 634.74.

He added that the council approved upward review of the contract sum for design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of 1×100 MVA 132/33KV power transformers at Ogba transmission sub-station, Lagos, at the cost of 648, 038.31 dollars plus N48, 342, 524.18.

Mamman said the materials were for upgrade of the nation’s transmission system in order to have sufficient power supply to all parts of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

