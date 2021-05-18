Face sack if you’re found wanting — Uzodimma tells new appointees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, warned his newly sworn-in appointees that they would be sacked if they are found wanting in any corrupt practices.

Uzodimma spoke at the Imo government house in Owerri, while swearing-in boards of different government agencies.

The governor said that his reason was that his (Uzodimma’s)administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.

Among those who were sworn in was a former deputy governor of the state, Ada Okwuonu, as chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, IMSUBEB.

According to Uzodimma, “The inauguration of the boards of these four government agencies, namely Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, Imo State Internal Revenue Service and Imo State Universal Basic Education Board is part of our administration’s efforts to strengthen the machinery of governance and ensure that effective service delivery runs smoothly.

“I have taken time to ensure that qualified and competent men and women have been appointed to serve in these sensitive positions of authority, through which very consequential decisions affecting the people of Imo state will be taken.

“May I, therefore, congratulate you for scaling through our integrity test and other rigorous selection processes for your appointments. While I formally welcome you to the shared prosperity family, let me make it absolutely clear that your appointment is nothing but a call to selfless service to Imo state and her people.

“In the past, government appointees usually saw their appointment as an opportunity to ” come and loot “. But this is a different era. Yours is a call to come and invest your integrity for the service of the people, to come and showcase your expertise, to come and work and give your best to Imo people. In doing so, you should not be carried away by praise singers who only sing your praises to confuse and deceive you into believing that you are the best thing ever created by God, hence your well deserved new position. Once you fall for this cheap ego dressing, you have begun your inglorious descent into the Hall of failed public officeholders. To succeed you must remain vigilant with your eyes firmly focused on the ball.”

“Let me use this opportunity to advise you and everyone in this government that I will not hesitate to relieve you of your duties if you are found wanting. As I already explained, you are expected to make consequential decisions on behalf of the government. That means you must be manifestly circumspect and conscientious in all that you do, “Uzodimma said.

