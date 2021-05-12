Eid-el-Fitr: Pray for end to insecurity — Kano Lawmaker tells Muslim faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Member representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has called on the Muslim ummah to use the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray fervently for an end to the senseless killings and kidnapping occurring in some states of the federation.

Gaya made the call in his Sallah message and the statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Kano.

The lawmaker said, “more than any time in our history, insecurity in all ramifications has ravaged the country and we shall continually pray for an end to all challenges we are going through as a people and nation.

“The present situation in the country is a test of faith and a challenge to everyone.

“With resolute commitments and dedication of all Nigerians the country will overcome its present challenges especially when people support the security agencies with meaningful information. This will assist security personnel in maintaining and safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Let me also seize the opportunity to call for continuous prayer for the improvement of the nation’s economic and security challenge.

“We also appeal to Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan of personal sacrifices, piety and self-denial at all times rather than during the holy month of Ramadan only because there is need for Muslims to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brothers’ keepers and prayers for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramadan,” he said.

Gaya however urged people of his constituency and the country, in general, to be more vigilant and conscious of the security of their environment, need to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

