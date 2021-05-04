EFCC arrests four internet fraudsters in Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested four suspected members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, which was made available to newsmen Tuesday in Makurdi, the four suspects were arrested last Saturday, May 1, 2021, following an intelligence report.

According to the Uwujaren, “the suspects, Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah, were rounded up by operatives of the Commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

“At the point of arrest, the principal suspect Gideon Damisa was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone and ATM cards, among others. They will soon be charged to court,” he added.

