Edo to name, shame defaulting tax payers

Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) says it is ready to embark on a name and shame campaign of defaulting tax payers in its renewed drive to ensure compliance with tax laws.

EIRS’s Executive Chairman, ‘Nidu Inneh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

He said that the list included owners of hotels, bars, eateries, restaurants, trade associations, as well as lawyers, architects, medical professionals, and school proprietors.

Inneh added that many high net-worth individuals and contractors faced risk of prosecution for tax evasion.

According to him, we have resolved to embark on a name and shame campaign, as many proprietors who run viable businesses in the state are culpable for tax avoidance and evasion.

“At the same time, we wish to appreciate our dutiful tax payers, who have kept faith with the government and have continued to pay their taxes.

“We thank you our esteemed compliant tax payers.”

He added that the state government was committed to ensuring tax defaulters were brought to book.

He noted that a number of gas plant operators and petrol station owners fall in the category of those who had not been faithful with offsetting their tax obligations.

