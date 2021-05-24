DSS not recruiting, has no Facebook account ― PRO

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a disclaimer on Monday in Abuja, said that the service did not operate other social media platforms.

Afunanya said the disclaimer followed the creation of a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 by one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi to deceive gullible job hunters.

“This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi, who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters.

“Alabi is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703.

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms,’’ he said.

Afunanya advised job seekers to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide, or official website –www.dss.gov.ng.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

