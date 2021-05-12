Correctional Service promotes 6,332 personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB has approved the promotion and upgrade of 3, 877 officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service to various ranks.

This was contained in a letter No. CDCFIB/S.004/Vol.111/79 of 10th May 2021 signed by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Aisha A. Rufai.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja added that in the same vein, the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, in his capacity, approved the promotion of 2,455 junior officers, bringing the total number of officers and men promoted to 6,332.

According to him, the benefitting officers are those on Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) 07 – 16 who passed the 2020 promotion examination and satisfied other criteria set by the Board.

He said; “Those who acquired degree certificates after obtaining due approval for further studies and are qualified for upgrading also benefitted from the exercise.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Controller of Corrections (CC) to Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) are CC Oluwasemire Isaac Segun, CC Aminu Sule Zakirai, CC Inechi Moses Nnamdi, and CC Akpanamah Helen.

“A total of 31 Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) were also promoted to the rank of CC while 72 Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACC) were elevated to DCC.

“Others include 131 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSC) promoted to ACC; 345 Superintendents of Corrections (SC) promoted to the rank of CSC and 519 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections (DSC) elevated to SC. Also promoted were 535 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections 1(ASC1) to the rank of DSC while 1,101 ASC 11 were promoted to ASC 1. In the inspectorate cadre, 1,139 officers were equally promoted to the rank of ASC 11.

“In his congratulatory message, the CG charged the beneficiaries to justify the elevation through value-added service, noting that promotion naturally attracts higher responsibility which must be handled with devotion”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: