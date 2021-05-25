Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Special forces, hoodlums in gun battle in Imo

1:38 pm
By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Hoodlums operating under “unknown gunmen” and Special security forces are currently in a gun battle after the hoodlums set fire in the Orji police division, Owerri Imo state.

According to an eyewitness, the incident which started at about 12:55 pm on Tuesday said that the hoodlums were seen in red, black attire when they attacked the divisional police station and put it on fire.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the “unknown gunmen” special forces who stormed the area are still engaging in gun duel. Vanguard was told that for now no casualty.

Details…

