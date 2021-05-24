Air Peace commences Ilorin route, doubles Accra flights

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Monday said it will commence flights to Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja. This is as the airline has also increased Accra flight frequency.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this today, said that the airline is set to “kick off daily Abuja-Ilorin-Abuja and Lagos-Ilorin-Lagos flights on June 17, 2021.”

According to Olisa, “the new route further exemplifies the airline’s unwavering determination to interconnect various cities across Nigeria while filling the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel connectivity. The flying public can start booking on our website and mobile app”.

He further said Air Peace will continually reviews its current route network, assess ” the air travel needs of Nigerians and consequently develops strategic action plans to meet those needs by launching new routes and connections for Nigerians at affordable fares, with its signature hospitality.”

Meanwhile, the airline has also announced increase in its Accra flights to two daily “in line with popular demand”.

Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations including Johannesburg, and has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including 2 brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, with 11 more lined up for delivery.

