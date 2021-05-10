About 10 persons still missing – Katsina Police

Kindly Share This Story:

…Bandits shot me on foot, kidnap my wife with baby strapped to her back – Victim

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Police Command said 30 out of the 40 worshippers kidnapped by bandits in Jibia town in the wee hours of Monday morning have been rescued.

Confirming this to newsmen, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said about 10 persons were still missing.

SP Isah said the incident happened when the bandits came in their numbers and surrounded the worshippers at a newly constructed mosque at the outskirt of Jibia.

He said, “They surrounded the worshippers and fired a shot into the air and threatened whoever attempted to escape before they abducted about 40 of them.

“But a combined effort of the police, military, local vigilante and members of the community went after them and succeeded in rescuing about 30 of the victims.

“As of when we conducted a headcount this morning, about 10 are still missing, but we are not sure if they are actually with the bandits or they have ran to other places for their safety. But investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.

Meanwhile, a victim, Mustapha Musa who narrowly escaped the bandits attack with gunshot on his foot said the bandits whisked away his wife and their baby strapped to her back.

Musa said, “We were performing the congregational prayers when the bandits invade the mosque. Four of them entered into the mosque while others took positions outside. They locked two doors and left the remaining one. They approached the Imam, seized the microphone from him and slapped him. So Imam told the followers that nobody should retaliate.

“They took us away including my wife and baby son trapped to her back who was crying. So I pleaded with them to take me away and release my wife and baby. So as I speak with you my wife and baby are with them. The took away mostly women.

“So they left me because of my leg but they shoot at me unfortunately their bullet is finished but they beat me using the bottom of their gun,” Musa said.

Another woman, Maryam Jibia said they took away her daughter who she is planning to give out her hand in marriage whenever she founds a suitor anytime after the month of Ramadan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

