 Abandonment in Chinwuba’s narrative poem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Salamatu Sule & Denja Abdullahi

One of the basic characteristics of a Romance poem or poetry is that it usually or more often, comes in an epic form or in ballads or idylls. It also usually, tells of the chivalry of which subjectivity is bedrock and with emphasis on individuality or individualism as is the case with Ifeoma Chinwuba’s 132-page African Romance: Poetry in Dialogue, published by Kraftgriots in 2013.

The poetry narrative is divided into three parts with the poet personae calling our attention to her plight while the second part shows the response from her philandering husband in his self-defense and the third part being the neighbors as witnesses.

African Romance is a narrative poem of the Poet personae Mallama’s lamentation about the abandonment and neglect of her husband whose sexual escapade is fast ruining their relationship. It is largely about a philandering husband of a polygamous household with the older wife who is the complainant and the occasional riposte from the husband and interjections from the neighbours and the other woman outside.

It is a book on the battle of the sexes that is narratively modelled after Okot Bitek’s Song of Lawino and Song of Ocol. Only this time, with the setting, largely in a Hausa household in an urban environment of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The major speaking persona in the poem mirrors the textually extraneous life of the poet herself in a relationship entanglement with a philandering person with whom she has had this sort of experience vicariously with. This insight is undoubtedly extra-literary and the stuff of “literary gossips” in Abuja as at the period the book was released. The poet personae show to the readers, traces of this real-life character said to be domiciled in Abuja and of a literary personality. These forensic extra-literary traces are as follows: He played the string for me/ he made music in my name. He played the guitar for me and composed songs for his sweetheart,/ for his rabin raina .( page 10-11.) There is also the oblique reference to the sojourn of a northerner to the East to study. (page 28-29) and the descriptions thereafter, the refuge provided for someone who lost his job (page 33), the experiences described on page 38, and the eventual finding of love in the hands of another man towards the end of the book. All these have verifiable markers in the real-life experience of the poet.

There are aspects of the book which straddles the literary reality of intertextuality the book is definitely in conversation with the earlier text of Okot Bitek’s Song of Lawino and Song of Ocol in subject matter and literary style. Another earlier text the book can be said to have conversed with is Denja Abdullahi’s Mairogo, particularly the section devoted to the problem of women in Northern Nigeria. The book in a way also prefigures later texts in poetry and prose such as in Abubakar Adam Ibrahim latest book, Dreams and Assorted Nightmares, a collection of short stories, in which a particular story (Mororo’s Masterpiece) focuses on the community philanderer prefigures on page 42 of African Romance which goes thus: “My husband father’s children/ Up and down in our quarter/ With different women/ Who knows his wife.”

The themes that adumbrate the narrative are that of love, betrayal as well as ethnic divide. The poet talks about the Gowon administration that tries to bring intra cultural marriages to the failure of the cultural issues in our various societies. On the whole, it is an interesting book that mirrors the problems of women in Northern Nigeria particularly under marital situations. It also touches on the problem of inter-ethnic marriages and the immoral life of women in urban areas where ultimately the dices are loaded against the female folk. It is appalling that since its release in 2013, in spite of its unique narrative style, elegant diction, and highly accessible language, the work has not gained the required readership popularity. Is it that eroticism in literature, which is cleverly embedded in the book, is yet to gain acceptance in our world or that readers still hold suspect the perception of a writer from another place who attempts to talk authoritatively of a clime other than his or her own? Can we attribute the seeming unpopularity of the work in spite of its literary merit to the failure of promotion and literary agency? Finding answers to the foregoing questions will help in assessing the sociology of the trajectory of literary texts in our world.

In this day and age where performance poetry has gained much currency and in view of the issues stylistically tackled in the book, a stage adaptation or performance may be the tonic that will lift the book from its quiet existence to the forefront of the literary audience.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: