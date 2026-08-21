Zulum seeks stronger UN, donor investment in Borno recovery

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has called for stronger collaboration and co-investment among the state and Federal Governments, the United Nations, development partners, international financial institutions and the private sector to accelerate the state’s recovery and sustainable development.

Zulum made the call on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Maiduguri, during the fourth Project Board Meeting of the United Nations Offer to Support the Borno Model and the Steering Committee Meeting of the Peacebuilding Fund.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Federal Government, United Nations, development partners and donor agencies.

The governor said the decision to hold the high-level meeting in Maiduguri reflected Borno’s strategic importance in national and international efforts towards peacebuilding, stabilisation, recovery and sustainable development in the North-East.

He commended the United Nations, donor countries and development partners for their financial and technical support, noting that their interventions had improved the lives of vulnerable people and communities affected by more than a decade of insurgency.

According to him, the Peacebuilding Fund and the UN Offer had helped shift interventions beyond immediate humanitarian relief to critical areas such as reconciliation, reintegration, livelihood support, social cohesion and institutional strengthening.

“We recognise that progress in Borno is a product of strong partnerships among the state government, the United Nations, development partners, communities, the Federal Government and other stakeholders,” Zulum said.

He described the development of the Borno Model legal framework as a major product of the partnership between the state government and the United Nations, saying it would provide a stronger institutional foundation for peace, recovery, social cohesion and development.

Zulum said Borno was at a critical transition point, moving from humanitarian response to recovery, reconstruction, resilience and long-term development.

He identified the state’s priority areas to include rebuilding conflict-affected communities, restoring basic services, expanding education and skills development, creating jobs, supporting women and young people, strengthening local institutions, and enabling displaced and returning residents to rebuild their lives with dignity.

The governor also advocated increased investment in agriculture, small and medium-scale enterprises, vocational training, digital opportunities and value-chain development.

“With the right investment in infrastructure, skills and enterprise development, Borno can move from being viewed primarily through the lens of crisis to being recognised as a centre of economic opportunity in the North-East,” he said.

Zulum disclosed that the Borno State Government had committed more than 70 per cent of its budget over the last seven years to security, support for internally displaced persons and refugees, reconstruction of schools, houses, health facilities and markets, as well as livelihood opportunities for people affected by the insurgency.

He said the investments were aimed at restoring dignity, building resilience and sustaining peace across the state.

“Our collective objective must now be to build on what has been achieved, scale up what works, and ensure that the people of Borno fully benefit from the transition from humanitarian assistance to medium- and longer-term sustainable and durable solutions,” he said.

The governor commended the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Malick Fall; and the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah, for their support and commitment to Borno’s recovery.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders.

Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the leadership, institutional support and coordination required to sustain partner-supported programmes beyond their project lifespan.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the challenges confronting the North-East should not be viewed solely as humanitarian crises, but also as opportunities for long-term investment and sustainable development.

He stressed the need for coordinated financing and closer collaboration among the Federal and state governments, the United Nations and development partners to achieve the desired outcomes.

Bagudu particularly commended Zulum for providing trusted leadership and coordinating the state’s response to the complex challenges confronting its people.

He also lauded the United Nations, development and donor partners for their continuous support to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohammed Malick Fall, and the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, expressed their commitment to continued support for the project and commended Zulum’s leadership in driving Borno’s recovery efforts.