6th Anniversary: Ishaku has performed excellently – ALGON, Monarch

By Femi Bolaji

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, has scored high the administration of Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku for performing excellently since he assumed office in 2015.

The State Secretary of ALGON and Executive Chairman of Bali LGA, Musa Mahmud spoke Saturday while presiding over the inauguration of the executives of Jirim Cekamenen Association of Nigeria, JCAN.

He noted that the scorecard of Ishaku has endeared him to the heart of Taraba citizens and expressed confidence that the remaining two years of his administration would bring more dividends of democracy to Tarabans.

The Chief of Kaigama – kam Chiefdom, HRH. Maigandi Kaigama also said Ishaku’s scorecard has silenced naysayers.

According to him “when we told them the best was coming, they thought we were joking.

“I am sure you can see the development currently going on in Jalingo. This is among the dividends of the democracy we told them would come.”

He also charged the new executives of JCAN to ensure harmony among their tribesmen across the state.

