By Idowu Bankole

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in a leaked video was seen stepping out with a beautiful lady suspected to be his new girlfriend.

Vanguard Digital Team sought to know who the young beautiful lady really is

Here are what we found.

10 things to know about Queen Nerita Ezenwa as she steps out with Fani-Kayode

1. Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita, is a beauty queen, career model and humanitarian. The young, beautiful, vibrant, intellectually sound and eloquent lady is also a runway and commercial career Model.

2. In 2018 she was unveiled as the face of one of the fastest and biggest perfume brands in Nigeria, Sapphire Scent and Sapphire Time a position she still holds to date.

3. She currently runs a foundation that provides assistive technology for disabled individuals living with special needs including; blind autistic/ down syndrome individuals, autistic individuals with hearing impairment, wellness for individuals with severe cerebral palsy and birth deformation.

4. The Abia state Model and a graduate of Economics from ISM Adonai University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, has been unconditionally dedicated to her vision of getting infants out of the street and giving them a better reason for living. She has initiated several projects and initiatives to provide care for children suffering from autism, out of school kids, rape victims charity visitations to IDP camps.

5. As a Career Model, Ezenwa Chika Nerita has also participated in a few pageant contest and emerged winner of Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Face of Dolce for the year 2016/17 and was also crowned Queen of Aso International 2019/2020.

6. Queen Ezenwa Chika Nerita has been described by many as a symbol of hope, with an adorable sense of belonging and respect for humanity.

7. She is one amongst many beauty queens that continue to respond figuratively towards supporting children, especially the underprivileged in society.

8. Not only is she a beauty queen and philanthropist.

9. Queen Nerita is also a serial entrepreneur and a certified interior decorator and designer.

10. Ezenwa Chika Nerita is unequivocally passionate in her extension of benevolence and care towards the underprivileged, downtrodden and vulnerable children in communities across Nigeria.

