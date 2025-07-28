Femi Fani-Kayode finds love again

The cupid arrow has struck the former Aviation Minister and prominent political figure, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

This time, FFK as he is fondly called, found love in the arms of Adaugo, who is 29 years old, hails from Abia State and runs a thriving interior design business.

The ceremony marked the traditional marriage between FFK and beautiful Adaugo after dating for over two years.

The new wife is a devout Pentecostal Christian, a graduate of one of the top private universities in the country and is described by those who know her as a kind, gentle and highly respectful soul that prefers to keeps a low profile and that shies away from publicity.

The marriage is coming after Fani-Kayode’s previous unions. He married his first wife, Saratu “Baby” Atta in 1987 and divorced three years later.

The union was blessed with one child, Oluwafolake. FFK married Regina, a Ghanaian ex-beauty queen who lives in Accra where she runs her businesses and is deeply involved in Christian ministry.

She is a strong evangelical Christian and friends say she has immense influence over FFK who never takes a major decision without her.

Together, they have a daughter. Despite the distance the two have maintained love, mutual respect and a strong bond grounded in spiritual understanding and a shared history. His marriage to his second wife, Yemisi Olasunbo Adeniji, lasted from 1991 to 1995. She has three daughters.

Before the latest addition was Precious Chikwendu, also a former beauty queen, and mother of his four sons. Though divorced their relationship, has evolved into one of rare cordiality. Precious reportedly enjoys unrestricted access to their sons and remains warmly embraced within FFK’s inner circle.

The arrival of Adaugo into the Fani-Kayode family has been received in good spirits, with sources confirming that the environment around the former Minister is one of peace, mutual respect and emotional maturity.

Insiders say Fani-Kayode has worked intentionally to ensure harmony among his wives, former and present—a rare but commendable approach that has earned him quiet praise from those who know him well.