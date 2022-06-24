.

By Miftaudeen Raji

After two years of intense hostility, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and his ex-beauty queen wife Precious Chikwendu have finally settled their rift.

The controversial couples resumed a renewed marital relationship on Saturday after a long-running marital crisis which broke out in 2020 and followed by legal battles.

In the heat of the crisis, Precious was docked in a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja for the attempted murder of her then former husband, Fani-Kayode following charges of attempted culpable homicide, before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Precious and three others, were charged for alleged attempt to stab Fani-Kayode with a kitchen knife on Nov. 24, 2018, at Asokoro, within the court jurisdiction.

Others arraigned alongside Precious include Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while others are said to be at large.

In a 13-count charge dated and filed on Jan. 7, the defendants were also alleged to have committed offenses bordering on cybercrime, intimidation to kill Fani-Kayode by use of the Internet, threat to kill one Lauretta in order to cause her to leave her relationship with Fani-Kayode.

But surprisingly, on Thursday Fani-Kayode issued a statement, describing their reunion as a truly surreal and historical moment.

Fani-Kayode said: “For the first time in two years, totally unexpectedly and out of the blue, and after she took our sons Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam out for yet another beautiful outing, Mama Aragorn came to the house to visit with us.

“For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked, laughed, and shared some beautiful moments.

“It was touching to see members of my household and staff receive her and, led by our first son Aragorn who held her tightly by the hand, usher her through the gates and into the compound as I watched in utter disbelief and surprise from the balcony.”

He said, “Moments earlier I had seen them walking down from the top of the road through the CCTV cameras and from the same balcony.

“It was a small crowd, led by Aragorn and his mother. They walked slowly with radiant smiles and laughter whilst a convoy of cars followed them from behind.

“It was the dramatic return of a great and beautiful queen who was simply resplendent and who shone as brightly as the morning star.

“There are some moments that words cannot capture or express and this was one of them. After two long years of contentious silence and acrimonious separation, she graced us with her presence and came home,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain further said, “It was joy all around to see the return of this great lioness. Every single one of the 60 people that live and work in our home was happy to see her and some even shed a few secret tears of joy.

“Mama Aragorn displayed such courage, grace, dignity, and class. This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years. This was a triumph for all lovers of peace and sons and daughters of righteousness.

“This was the day that the power of God was made manifest, that joy came to Zuma close, and that the Lion of Aso Drive roared in glory, victory, power, and strength.

“This was a moment that proved beyond all reasonable doubt that patience, restraint, understanding and peace bring nothing but joy and blessings.

“This was a moment when light overcame darkness and when the secret prayers of four handsome little Princes were answered.

“This was a moment when love, mutual respect, truth, and mutual forgiveness triumphed and Satan was put to shame.”

He said, “Thanks for coming, Mama Aragorn. We love and appreciate you. Always did, always will. And though we have gone our separate ways the bond and cord that exists between us through our four beautiful boys can never be broken.

“I also offer my thanks to my loyal and faithful wife and a true Daughter of Zion, Mama Remi, and to Mama Folake, Mama Arwen, my beautiful daughters Folake and Remi, my son Nicholas and my entire family and household for their collective and unconditional love, understanding, resilience, loyalty, support, and patience.

“You stood firm, strong, and bold and you kept encouraging me even through the raging storm and darkest moments. Love conquered all and saw us through and so it shall continue to be.

“From generation to generation our circle of love, our fellowship, our family, our children, and our loved ones shall rise and go from strength to strength.

“In every situation and circumstance, we shall prevail and the God that we serve shall never forsake us. So it is and so it shall be. God bless you all.” he said.