Tributes: ‘Innocent Chukwuma’s death, great loss, unbelievable’

Innocent Chukwuma

Former Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention, NRC, Bashir Tofa, has joined thousands of Nigerians to pay tribute to late activist, Innocent Chukwuma.

Tofa described Chukwuma’s death as a great loss “to Nigeria and all of us. May God rest him in peace. I hope I can attend his funeral. Please, keep us informed of the arrangements.”

In the same vein, Sarkin Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was in a meeting with Chukwuma only nine days ago and he looked sharp.

He described his death as unbelievable.

“…this is difficult to believe! I was in a meeting with Innocent Chukuma nine days ago on Friday the 26th with respect to the proposed nigeria national advisory  board on impact financing. If I remember correctly he WAS at the meeting and dis not look unwell at all,” he said.

The founder of CLEEN Foundation reportedly died Sunday morning .

Also, Society of Igbo Professionals described Innocent Chukwuma as “an incisive mind, a winning personality and uncompromising humble.”

He is a “tested, dedicated change agent. One could walk past him in a crowd  assembled to hear him and still find him seeking you out without guile or airs, lending guidance and quiet assurance without reservation,” the professional body said in a letter signed on behalf of its board of trustees.

