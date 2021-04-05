Tributes: ‘Innocent Chukwuma’s death, great loss, unbelievable’

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention, NRC, Bashir Tofa, has joined thousands of Nigerians to pay tribute to late activist, Innocent Chukwuma.

Tofa described Chukwuma’s death as a great loss “to Nigeria and all of us. May God rest him in peace. I hope I can attend his funeral. Please, keep us informed of the arrangements.”

In the same vein, Sarkin Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was in a meeting with Chukwuma only nine days ago and he looked sharp.

He described his death as unbelievable.

“…this is difficult to believe! I was in a meeting with Innocent Chukuma nine days ago on Friday the 26th with respect to the proposed nigeria national advisory board on impact financing. If I remember correctly he WAS at the meeting and dis not look unwell at all,” he said.

The founder of CLEEN Foundation reportedly died Sunday morning .

Also, Society of Igbo Professionals described Innocent Chukwuma as “an incisive mind, a winning personality and uncompromising humble.”

He is a “tested, dedicated change agent. One could walk past him in a crowd assembled to hear him and still find him seeking you out without guile or airs, lending guidance and quiet assurance without reservation,” the professional body said in a letter signed on behalf of its board of trustees.

Vanguard News Nigeria

