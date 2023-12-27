Plateau: Death toll hits 195, hundreds of houses razed

Marie-Therese Nanlong, Joseph Erunke, Charly Agwam, Dickson Omobola, Gift Odekina & Adeola Badru

JOS — The Management Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, said 148 people were killed in the Christmas Eve attack in the council. This came as the death toll in the massacre in three local government areas of the state rose to 195.

Of the number, 148 were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, 19 in Mangu Local Government Area, and 27 in Barkin Ladi. 1,290 houses were burnt down in Bokkos council, one house was razed in Mangu LGA and that of Barkin Ladi was yet to be ascertained at press time.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, condemned the massacre in Plateau by terrorists in coordinated attacks in three local government areas on Christmas Eve.

The party described as heart-rending, the chilling reports of how defenceless Nigerians were gruesomely murdered and over 10,000 displaced by terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau State, in unrestrained attacks which lasted till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has asked the government at all levels to live up to expectations in their duty of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

However, Vice-President, Kashim Shettima has assured the survivors of the co-ordinated attacks that the Federal Government will not let the incident slide but will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Indeed, President Bola Tinubu approved activation of immediate humanitarian response and support to the victims of the Plateau massacre.

Also, a civil society organisation, Community Advancement and Humanitarian Enhancement Initiative, CSCHEI, has described as a stark reminder of the deep-seated security challenges that continue to plague the nation following Plateau massacre, which claimed over 150 lives and displaced scores.

The Management Committee Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Monday Kassa, who spoke, yesterday, said reports available to the council show that so far, 148 people died, 88 people are receiving treatments in different hospitals, 1,290 houses burnt, 25 communities were attacked.

He said, “These attacks are unprovoked and they were well coordinated by our assailants because they took place in all the 25 communities simultaneously.”

The Transition Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Markus Artu said, 19 persons were killed in the Lar’apya community in the Kerang District of Mangu.

He added that the 19 were from the same family and a house was burnt in the community, adding that the incident happened on December 23.

In Barkin Ladi LGA, Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary, of Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, said villages attacked include Daruwat, Hurum, Hirpiya, Mai Yanga and Ntv, while 26 persons were killed.

He said, that in Daruwat, eight persons were killed; Hurum, one person; Hirpiya, two persons; Mai Yanga, 16 persons and Ntv, 10 persons.

According to him, “The number of houses burnt is yet to be ascertained because three of the villages were completely razed and there are no people there.”

PDP slams APC FG for ‘emboldening’ terrorists

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party took a swipe at the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration over what it described as its laid-back and insensitive attitude towards issues of security.

This, the party said had emboldened terrorists and bandits to surge up deadly attacks and opened the way for the killing of no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

Ologunagba said: “Our party berates President Tinubu for always resorting to lame presidential condemnation by his media aides without any corresponding definite steps to protect Nigerians and stop this constant carnage in our nation.

“President Tinubu has practically abdicated his constitutional role as President and Commander-in-Chief, which is principal to ensure the security of lives and property, thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits and marauders.

“Nigerians will recall how President Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of July 31, 2023, had no words of commitment for security despite the escalated killing of over 500 Nigerians and many more abducted in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other states of the federation at that time.

“Even with the disturbing information that no fewer than 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted since May 2023, as contained in the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, which was also reported in the media, the Tinubu-led APC administration remains largely nonchalant and silent.

“There are apprehensions that what is happening in Plateau State is genocide and the Tinubu-led APC administration must be held responsible for the mindless killing under its watch, having failed in its constitutional role as provided in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which states that “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

“The PDP restates its demand for an urgent legislative public inquest into the killings as well as the undesirable disposition of the APC government on issues of insecurity in the country.

“The International Criminal Court, ICC, is also invited to commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of this act of genocide.

“In this regard, special attention must be paid to prominent former and current leaders of the APC, who have at various times been alleged to have overtly encouraged, promoted, incited and endorsed acts of terrorism and genocide.

“This is especially against the backdrop of reports that over 63,000 Nigerians have been murdered by terrorists and bandits in the eight and half years of the Buhari/Tinubu APC-led government.

“While saluting the courage of patriotic security personnel, who remain unwavering in securing our nation despite the challenges, our party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of these mindless killings enabled by the APC in Plateau State and other parts of the country and prays to God to bring succour to the wounded and the displaced.

“The party also demands that the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relevant government agencies step up to provide required support to those wounded and displaced in the attacks.”

Sultan blows hot, tasks government to end insecurity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has tasked the government at all levels to live up to expectations in their duty of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

The Sultan who was reacting to the recent Massacre of nearly 200 people in Plateau State by bandits wondered why government and security agencies could not detect the crime with its intelligence gathering apparatus before it happened.

Speaking at the 80th National Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) in Bauchi State, yesterday, he said:

“It is good for us to come closer and closer. This is one forum I try to encourage because this is where we meet as brothers and sisters in Islam. I want us as Muslims to close ranks. Now there’s the serious issue of insecurity.

“Just a couple of days back, there was this attack in Plateau (state) where over 100 lives were lost. Why do we keep on having these clashes? We always condemn such things, but after condemning these acts by bandits and criminals, what next?

“What are the roles of the government who are supposed to protect our lives and properties? They are not proactive? What happened to our intelligence-gathering mechanism? Can anybody tell me that nobody knows that those attacks were coming up? Whether it is in Sokoto, Bernin-Kebbi or Kaduna, have we lost our sense of gathering information to avert any of such heinous crimes? Why can’t you be proactive, why can’t you stop such attacks before they happen?” he queried.

He urged the government to be proactive to prevent needless loss of lives in future, warning that bandits seem to be ahead because their plans go unnoticed before they happen.

“We must task the government to up the game because these bandits are ahead. Some of us who have been opportune to serve in the military know the activities of security agencies. So, we will keep on acting questions. What is happening?

“Things are politicised. That is the worst way to go when you politicise insecurity. We all live in a country where we have poverty. Whether Muslims, Christians or people who don’t have religion, we all face the same reality.

“It the issue of leadership, but we have hope in the leadership that in the next months, things will change,” he added.

Tinubu deeply shaken by killings in Plateau – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured the survivors of the coordinated attacks in Bokkos, Plateau State that the Federal government will not let the incident slide but ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He said President Tinubu was deeply shaken by the incident and would not be allowed to persist under his watch.

The Vice President spoke, yesterday when he paid a visit to the survivors of the attacks who are gathered at the mini stadium, Bokkos.

He stated: “President Tinubu is deeply shaken by these killings in the Plateau State. Plateau used to be a very calm and peaceful place, the inter-community violence will not be allowed to persist under our watch. We are resolute in our commitment to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. The government is here to deliver justice and resist the temptation to show hate towards others.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Please accept our deepest apologies. Because we won’t rest until you access justice and until you are safe.

“We will harness all our resources to bring those responsible to justice. We will not rest until we can prevent the recurrence of these heinous acts.

“Your blood, your tears, and your cries stain our collective conscience. We are here for you, we are here, resolute in our commitment to ensure that the perpetrators of these mindless killings face the full force of the law.”

He, however, appealed to the people of Plateau State to resist what he described as “the temptation to succumb to sectional divisions or the poisonous rhetoric of hatred towards,” their fellow citizens while assuring that the government is set out to ensure justice and security for them.

“This violence persists due to this dangerous practice of treating criminals as ambassadors of their group, where the law is taken into our hands, and where protection fails. But this is not the case now. This is a promise,” Shettima assured.

Earlier, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the state appealed to the people to remain calm and promised that he was working with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure peace.

Tinubu approves immediate humanitarian support for victims

President Tinubu has approved the activation of immediate humanitarian response and support to the victims of Christmas eve Plateau massacre.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu announced the presidential directive, yesterday, saying her ministry will immediately collaborate with the Plateau State Government in bringing humanitarian succour to the survivors of the unfortunate attack as well as the affected communities.

A statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, said: “The minister, who described the incident as senseless, horrendous and inhuman, had earlier pledged her ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to render humanitarian assistance to the affected communities and survivors of the attacks.”

Further, she said: “I condole with the government and people of plateau state, especially families of the victims of this unnecessary assault on humanity and pray for a permanent peace in the plateau.

“One can only imagine the difficulties and indignities as well as catastrophic humanitarian challenges facing the survivors and affected members of the communities.

“As a Ministry directly in charge of responding to humanitarian challenges of citizens in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been directed by President Tinubu to collaborate with the Plateau State government to bring humanitarian succour to the survivors of the unfortunate attacks as well as the affected communities.

“We are unrelenting in our efforts to ensure that every Nigerian and all parts of Nigeria experiencing humanitarian crises are catered for in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu,” she added.

IGP orders investigations, arrest of perpetrators

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an investigation into the massacre.

The IGP also ordered the immediate deployment of additional manpower and resources to Plateau State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said IGP Egbetokun also “condemns these heinous acts as not only barbaric but also reprehensible and inhumane.

“This strategic move aims to assist the local Police authority and other security apparatus in effectively managing the crisis and ensuring the safety of the residents in the affected LGAs and the entire State.

‘“Furthermore, recognising the need for a thorough investigation, the IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, and his counterpart in the Department of Force Intelligence to constitute a high-powered investigative team.

“This team is tasked with unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident and bringing those responsible to justice.

“The Police and other security agencies are deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle the lingering crisis which looks recurrent in the state.

“The IGP further admonishes warring groups, residents and the entire state to embrace peace, shun violence and unwarranted killings of innocent souls.”

Never again, says Kalu

Every concerted effort and action must be taken by the relevant authorities and stakeholders to stop the scene of dreadful carnage on the streets of Plateau State, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu has said.

Kalu said he was devastated by the unfortunate reports of the massacre, which began on the Christmas Eve, spanning over 20 communities in three local government areas of

Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu charged all security agencies to go after the assailants.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, the deputy speaker described the attacks as reprehensible and unprovoked, insisting that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to justice.

He recalled the previous years of similar ugly happenstances in the state, saying that never again should such repeat itself.

Kalu said that what the nation needed at all times was peace, adding that it was for this reason that he is championing the Peace in South East Project, PISE-P, to restore peace in all warring regions, starting from the South East region.

While commiserating with the government and the people of Plateau State especially the family of the victims, Kalu said that all legislative interventions would be activated to dissuade future occurrences even as he appreciated the security agencies for their efforts to stop the attacks from escalating any further.

ECWA President, APC Women Leader Condemn Plateau attacks

Meanwhile, the President of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, and Head of Denominational Churches on the Plateau, Rev. Stephen Panya as well as the Plateau Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alice Dimlong have condemned the killing of over 150 persons and the destruction of property in over 20 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the State.

Rev. Panya in a statement in Jos described the incident as “satanic and unacceptable” while Dimlong wondered why “some satanic elements would derive joy in wreaking havoc in communities at this festive season.”

According to the cleric, “The horrendous and genocidal killings and destruction of property and other means of livelihood by very wicked, evil, criminal militias in over 20 villages of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi is reprehensible, ungodly, satanic, totally unacceptable and condemnable. As a church, we are pained that this attack was carried out against innocent and harmless Christians, who were climaxing preparations to celebrate Christmas.

‘Unfortunately, their joy was turned into pain, weeping and sorrow. I pray that God will comfort the families of the bereaved and the entire church of God, and bring healing and restoration to all the injured. I appeal to relevant agencies of government and NGOs to provide relief materials to the affected communities. I also appeal for adequate deployment of security forces to forestall any further attacks.

“If not for reasons of genocide and ethnic cleansing, what could be the reason for such unprovoked, premeditated, simultaneous and well-coordinated attacks on Christmas Eve against communities that are predominantly Christian? This speaks volumes of the evil intentions of the attackers and their sponsors. Some people have vowed never to allow peace reign on the Plateau.

“While commending the state governor for his swift response to the attacks, and doing all he could within his power, to mobilise security agents as fast as he could, to stem further carnage, these attacks have again raised several questions. How possible is it for such massive and well-coordinated attacks to take place across three local government areas without any iota of intelligence? Why did security agencies fail to respond swiftly despite several distress calls? Why the choice of Christmas Eve for the attacks despite assurances from security agencies to provide adequate security during the yuletide?

“Why have these militias been allowed to continue doing their havoc even though their enclaves, from where they launch these heinous attacks, like Mahanga and other such enclaves, are common knowledge to the general populace, and especially the security agencies?

“While it is not my intention to draw any inference, it is pertinent to stress that these are questions that can diminish public confidence in the government’s ability to decisively address insecurity on the Plateau and other parts of the country.”

On her part, Dimlong added, “This is another sad moment in our state. The act is unwarranted and condemnable, especially now that we thought that reprisal and religious attacks have been curtailed. It is very painful and sad that people now refer to our beloved Plateau as one of the most volatile states in Nigeria. I call on the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others who may be planning to foment trouble in future.”

Group tasks Tinubu, Northern govs on security

Northern Youth Assembly, NYA, has urged President Tinubu to pay attention to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, saying the loss of over 150 lives in Plateau and Katsina states was a wake-up call to his administration.

The group, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Adikwu Joshua, stated that governors across the Northern states must also give priority to the security of lives, noting that they must strengthen local security architectures “such as vigilante, Hisbah, neighbourhood watch and community policing to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies.”

According to them, the continued trend of wasting the lives of innocent Nigerians should not be tolerated by any government that is responsible and sensitive.

Christmas eve massacre in Plateau worrisome, condemnable – CSO

CSCHEI’s Director-General, Kunle Yusuff, while expressing sadness over the development in a statement, yesterday, condemned the heinous act and called on President Tinubu and the security agencies to take immediate action to address the root causes of these conflicts.

According to him, the affected communities are currently taking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences, and it is unacceptable that innocent lives are being lost due to ethnic sentiments.

He said: “We demand justice for the victims of this heinous act and call for a concerted effort to address the root causes of these conflicts.

“We can not continue to allow insecurity to thrive in our nation, and it is time for action to ensure that all Nigerians can live in peace and safety.

FG must end killing of innocent citizens in Plateau — FALANA

Meanwhile, rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the Federal Government to end the killing of unarmed citizens, which has become the order of the day in Plateau State.

Falana, Chair, of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, in a statement, yesterday, “Even though the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government had set up judicial and administrative panels of enquiry, the culprits that were identified and recommended for prosecution were treated like sacred cows.

“Hence, the wanton killing of innocent people and destruction of properties have continued unabated. The casualties recorded in the last 20 months include the following:

“On April 10, 2022, 250 people were killed in a series of attacks in the state by a gang of bandits. The police did not arrest any of the murderers.

“On May 16, 2023, about 87 people were killed and 39 injured during an attack on villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The spokesperson of the state police command Alabo Alfred disclosed that seven suspects in connection with the attack had been arrested. The suspects were not prosecuted.

“On October 1, 2023, at least eight people were killed and five more injured in an attack on the Du community of the Kwall District, part of the Rigwe Chiefdom. The police did not arrest the murderers.

“On December 24, 2023, a group of bandits killed about 145 citizens and even had time to record their atrocities in the video, which they later circulated. As usual, the Federal Government has condemned the brutal killing of unarmed citizens.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Okoro Alawari, said that the deadly attacks took place in 12 villages of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State and that 221 houses, 27 motorcycles and eight motor vehicles were burnt down.

“In a similar vein, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar said his troops had responded to several distress calls during the attacks.

“Abubakar said: “In the last 48 hours, we have responded to 36 distress calls from different locations, simultaneously. As we speak, some of our men are in hospital due to the injuries sustained in the attacks. But we are committed to ensuring that we put a stop to all criminal activities in Plateau.

“But MACBAN has said Fulani and their cattle had become targets of revenge by armed youths in Bokkos LGA of the state. The state chairman of the association, Muhammed Abdullahi, had accused security personnel of colluding with farmers to attack the Fulani herders.

“According to him,” The whole problem started as a result of cattle rustling where three cattle breeders were killed and 181 cows were attempted to be rustled on 23/12/2023, but they failed. On 24/12/23, 20 two people were killed in the aforementioned villages, there was a burning of Fulani houses in Makada, Matalem, Momndun, Matol, Tashan maikarfi, Yelwan nono, Fokos, Shoro and Morfet villages.

“About 130 houses were burnt and demolished. This unprovoked act of criminality is condemnable, particularly at a time when we have put behind us incidents of the past to work with government and security agencies to ensure lasting peace in our communities.

“Given the conflicting accounts of the deadly attacks, the Federal Government ought to carry out a full investigation into the killing and destruction of properties.

“The culprits should be fished out and prosecuted without any delay. However, to end the incessant clashes between farmers and herders the Federal Government should establish ranches in Plateau State and other states of the Federation for animal husbandry.

“After all, the Buhari administration had provided N6.2 billion for the establishment of ranches in Katsina State.

“In addressing violent conflicts in the country generally, the federal, state and local governments should address the root cause of physical insecurity which is rooted in poverty and inequality,” he added.