South East sliding into anarchy, CSO warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Okob – Aba

An Aba Civil Society Organisation, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, FENRAD, has warned that the South East geopolitical zone might soon slide into anarchy if the worsening insecurity in the zone were not urgently addressed.

FENRAD in a statement by its Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Nwafor, expressed worry over the rising wave of violent attacks by unknown gunmen and Fulani herdsmen across the zone.

“The security situation in the Southeast, if not fully and duly addressed, may plunge a hitherto peaceful region into primitive Hobbessian nature state where life is: “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short,” it said.

The CSO strongly condemned the killings of security agents and citizens by mostly non-state actors across South East “the most recent being the attack on a police formation – the Safer Highway Patrol Team – stationed at Nwaezenyi in Izzi local council of Ebonyi State.”

FENRAD urged all necessary stakeholders to save the zone from the looming anarchy.

The group expressed fear over the recent alam by Abia State Government about a plot by hoodlums to attack strategic targets in the state, and challenged security agencies to rise to the occasion.

FENRAD urged South East governors to take urgent measures to arrest the precarious security situation “before it gets too late.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: