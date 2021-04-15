Senate President’s Aide repairs roads in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

In order to bring succour to the people of Alamo community, and other areas within Akure North local government, the Director of Administration and a frontline aspirant for the House of Representatives, Honourable Dennis Oluwafemi Fadairo has graded roads in Alamo,Oke Afa, Afarimafarugbon which had hitherto suffered total neglect by past government.

‘Fada’ as fondly called by political associates and friends told newsmen that his intervention was to make life comfortable for the people of the area.

‘The area has been cut off from other communities. We have now open the area for farming and commercial activities to thrive’

Though it cost us money but nothing is too much to make life more comfortable for my people, Fadairo said.

Community leaders in the town, Chief Abraham Agbedele and Chief Joshua Ayodele Elepo appreciate the kind gesture of Hon. Fadairo. What he has done for us is unprecedented.

‘We can’t thank him enough, because the road has been neglected for a long time

‘Our farm produce can now be moved with ease’

The community vouch to support Fadairo in his quest to contest for the House of Representatives seat in 2023.

Prominent indigenes of the town graced the occasion including the executive chairman of Akure North Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bankole Ogbesetore who was full of gratitude to Hon. Fadairo for his intervention.

