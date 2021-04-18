Rainstorm destroy properties in Osun community

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by a rainstorm in different parts of Ipetumodu, headquarters of Ife-North Local Government Area of Osun State at the weekend.

Some of the affected areas include; Koso, Akinola, Ipetumodu Town Hall, Market Square to Sooko, Alagbayun to Origbo Community High School, Adekola compound, Isale-Ola as well as C&S Grammar School, Ipetumodu.

A statement issued by the Chairman and General Secretary, Ipetumodu Development Forum, IDF, Elder Taiwo Oyetade and Kehinde Oyetumbi on Sunday wooden and iron containers were blown away, while traffic was obstructed by electric poles which fell on roads linking Ipetumodu with other neighbouring communities.

The statement reads, “Although no casualty was recorded, many residents have moved out of their buildings after the roofs were blown off by the downpour.

“The rain started around 4:12 pm and lasted till 5:54 pm has rendered many residents of the ancient Ipetumodu community homeless.

“We seek urgent intervention from both local, state and federal governments before the situation further paralyse the socio-economic activities of the entire Ipetumodu.

“We are appealing to the Osun State government, Osun State Emergency Management Agency, OSEMA, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and philanthropists to come to the aid of the people of Ipetumodu”.

