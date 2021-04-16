Breaking News
President Buhari now re-energised – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’s lofty developmental objectives after his medical trip abroad.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC),  disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while welcoming the president back to the country.

He said the party was highly elated at the return of President Buhari.

“Mr  president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led administration,” he said.

He prayed for Buhari’s continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’s affairs and to achieve the APC-led government “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians.

