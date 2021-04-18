Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

Minna-Niger state Police Command had made headway by killing six bandits who had been terrorising various Communities in the Shiroro Local government area of Niger state.

Besides those killed, many of the bandits sustained several degrees of gunshots but escaped with the wounds.

The incident occurred in Garkogo town in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state on Saturday during an invasion of the Community by bandits.

A dependable source from the village who wanted anonymity had told our correspondent that the Mobile Policemen had acted on information that the bandits were planning to invade the villages and had to lay ambush for them.

The mobile Policemen were those stationed at Garkogo town after ceaseless attacks on the people by the bandits in recent time.

Earlier, the bandits were said to have killed a villager which led to the people alerting the Policemen.

The bandits and the Joint Task Force were said to have engaged themselves in a gun battle for several hours during which the Security outfit gained an upper hand by killing the bandits and wounding several others.

The bandits fled the area leaving their Motorcycles behind.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, the bandits stormed the base of the Joint Task Force during which they killed five soldiers and one policeman was in Allawa.

The impeccable source from Garkogo village told our Correspondent that four of the bandits were killed on the spot while the bodies of two others were recovered from a farm in the afternoon with bullet wounds.

“The Security succeeded in killing four of the bandits instantly while the corpses of the two others were seen in the farm later in the afternoon with bullet wounds.

“So far, no causality was recorded on the part of the Security,” the source added. Efforts to get comments from the state Police Command proved abortive.

