Osun to begin fresh recruitment into Amotekun Corps

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has urged qualified residents of the state to apply for recruitment in the state Amotekun Corps.

A public service announcement issued by the Amotekun Corps Board Secretary, Barrister Hassan Agbelekale on Monday disclosed that suitable applicants should apply for a free form at the Government House Annex Oke-Fia, Osogbo from Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 23, 2021.

It reads, “The State Government of Osun wishes to inform the general public that the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps will commence the recruitment of suitably qualified candidates into Amotekun Corps.

Also read:

“All interested candidates across all 30 local governments and Area Offices of the State are to collect Free Application Forms at the Government House Annex, Oke Fia, Osogbo, from Monday 12th April 2021 between 10 am-4 pm daily, and submit their forms latest by Friday, 23rd April 2021 at the same venue.

“Applicants are advised to comply with all Covid-19 safety protocols at the venue”.

It would be recalled that the corps, before the composition of its board had asked the resident to apply for the recruitment through the internet. But the board is asking resident to pick form physically free of the charge at the government house Annex.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: