Name Akure airport after Agagu, repair Angle 80-Amedokhian/ Uromi road, Reps tell FG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, urged the federal government to name Akure airport after late Dr Olesegun Agagu in recognition of his selfless service to the nation, most especially in the aviation industry.

The House also called on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to embark on repairs of the one-kilometre stretch of Angle 80-Amedokhian Road around the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICT) Uromi in Edo State.

The call followed two separate motions considered at the plenary.

While the airport motion was moved by Hon. Akinfolarinwa Mayowa on behalf of all lawmakers from Ondo State which included Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Hon. Adejoro Adeogun, Hon. Adelegbe Oluwatimehin, Hon. Peter Abiola Makinde, Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga Dele,

Hon. Tajudeen A. Adefisoye, Hon. Omolafe Isaac Adedayo and Hon. Akinjo Victor Kolade, that of road rehabilitation was sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun from Edo State.

Moving the motion titled “Need to Name Akure Airport After Olusegun Agagu”, Mayoma recalled that Akure Airport was built by the Federal Government in1986 as a domestic airport and meant to serve Ondo State and other neighbouring states of Ekiti and Osun.

He also noted that late Dr Olusegun Agagu served as Minister of Aviation in the Administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he carried out a restructuring of the aviation industry that led to the creation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian College of Aviation, Technology Zaria (NCAT).

He said: “As a Minister of Aviation, he ensured that the 6 years ban placed on flights to and from Nigeria by the American Government because of poor aviation security was lifted and also the training of pilots started at the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria after seven years’ hiatus occasioned by a lack of trainer aircraft.

“There is a need for the Federal Government to give due recognition to Dr Olusegun Agagu who had served in various capacities and demonstrated quality leadership to encourage others to dedicate their lives to service to the nation.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the federal government to also provide financial support to Ondo State government for optimum maintenance of the airport.

It mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance.

Similarly, moving the motion titled “Urgent Need for Repair of One (1) Kilometer Stretch of Angle 80-Amedokhian Road, in Uromi,

Edo State”, Hon. Ogun noted that the poor state of road infrastructure was aiding the commission of crimes in villages and

towns across the country, thus further exacerbating the already fragile security situation of the nation.

“Angle 80-Amedokhian road in Uromi, which is a major access road to the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (NICT) Uromi, needs to be repaired.

“If urgent steps are not taken to repair the road from the NICT axis, the Institute will suffer poor accessibility and will continue to be exposed to insecurity, kidnapping and banditry”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

