Soludo names Anambra Airport road after ex-Gov Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has commissioned the road leading to the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, naming it “Willie Obiano Boulevard” in honor of his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Governor Soludo described the occasion as more than symbolic, emphasizing that it sends a strong message of unity, continuity, and respect for those who have contributed to Anambra’s development.

“Today, we celebrate one of our own—Chief Willie Obiano. He did his best. The airport, the ICC, and many other legacies. We must appreciate him and send a message, not only to him but to all past governors of Anambra State. They must be appreciated and immortalized,” Soludo said.

The governor explained that he does not seek personal praise, noting that he is simply fulfilling the mandate he applied for—building on existing structures and breaking new grounds under a unified agenda.

“To me, the state is one constituency. Therefore, everyone and every area must be carried along. We are building Anambra and its children for the future. Let history remember that we honoured our heroes, united our people, and laid a foundation that could not be shaken.”

Soludo highlighted his administration’s inclusive developmental model, recalling efforts in neglected parts of the state, particularly in the North Senatorial Zone.

He referenced his visits to Okpoko, where he commissioned numerous life-enhancing projects, and Olumbanasa, which had never received a governor’s visit before. He outlined plans to connect remote areas like Eziagulu-Otu, Mkpumnando, and Enugu-Otu through ongoing road projects.

“I cried publicly when I went to Enugu-Otu for the first time. Past governments may have ignored it due to the difficult terrain, but that must change. We are working to ensure that no part of Anambra is left behind.”

Soludo praised Obiano’s efforts during his tenure, particularly his role in initiating the airport project and constructing the International Convention Center (ICC) in Awka. He compared the naming of the road to “Bill Clinton Drive” leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, calling it a fitting tribute to “a man who dared to dream and deliver.”

Traditional rulers, lawmakers, and community stakeholders from Oyi and Anambra East lauded Soludo’s leadership for his inclusive approach and for honoring Obiano.

Igwe Ben Emeka, the traditional ruler of Umueri, thanked the governor for completing the airport road and other impactful projects. He appealed for further road expansion to link Anambra East, Ayamelum, and Anambra West to the airport.

Igwe P.N. Anugwu, Chairman of the Anambra North Traditional Rulers’ Council, echoed these sentiments and requested the extension of the Anambra West road beyond Nzam to reach the remote Olumbanasa communities.

Similarly, Hon. Obiora Nweke (Anambra East) and Hon. Innocent Ojike (Oyi Constituency) commended Soludo for locating key developmental projects in Anambra North, noting that his administration exemplifies balanced and inclusive governance.