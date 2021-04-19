N60bn printed money for FAAC doesn’t require comment from NGF – Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

AS controversy over the alleged printing of N60 billion to share at the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, continues, the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Monday, said that its silence on the matter was deliberate.

Chairman of NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, stated this Monday while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari in Abuja.

Dr Fayemi was flanked by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governors Forum and Vice Chairman of NGF as well as Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong as well as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers.

When Governor Tambuwal was asked to comment on the position of the PDP Governors Forum over the attack on the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for saying that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, printed N60 billion to be shared at FAAC, Dr Fayemi interjected and said that he could as well answer the question as Chairman of NGF on behalf of Tambuwal who is the Vice Chairman.

He said, “He (Tambuwal) is not here as Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, I can even talk on behalf of him here, he is here as my Vice Chairman, and have you heard any statement from the NGF on this?”

Asked why the NGF decided not to issue any statement on the matter, he said, “It is because this is not an issue that requires a statement from the governors, the Honorable Minister of Finance has dealt with it, the issue is out there for you to deal with.”

