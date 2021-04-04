Music is made for me ― MaXimo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Nigeria’s music industry keeps unveiling new acts and sounds that appear to be redefining the music space, budding singer and songwriter, Ibrahim Pemisire Lukman, otherwise known as Maximo, has disclosed that music is made for him and that he would shock the scene with his sound.

Over the years, MaXimo said he had taken his time to study the music industry and was greatly influenced by top acts within and outside Nigeria including 2Baba, D’banj, Wizkid, P-Square, 2Pac, Eminem, Meek Mill, among others, adding that he picked something from every musician that has crossed his path.

MaXimo, while speaking about the fast-rising career that has seen him release top-notch songs that ruled the airwaves, hinted that making music and keeping his fans entertained over the years have helped him to understand the tune they want and what to release at the right time.

With popular songs like Binary, Know, My Girl, featuring Chuddy K and Good Vibes which featured Oyinkanade, MaXimo said he has more in store as he prepares his fans for the release of his debut EP.

“The plan is to remain relevant in the music industry and to continue giving my fans good music that will outlive me. This is a new rave for Afrobeat acts and I am glad to be part of those redefining the music scene. This is our time and we have to take it now,” he said.

