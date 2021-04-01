LAUTECH: Makinde challenges new Governing Council to make varsity world-class

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Following the complete ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by the Oyo State Government, Governor Seyi Makinde, Thursday, challenged members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the institution to take the necessary measures and pursue vigorously all strategies and tactics that would make LAUTECH a world-class university.

Makinde, gave the charge while addressing members of the Governing Council, during their inauguration, held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

The governor posited that their position was very strategic, adding that one of their core duties was to oversee and ensure accountability on the part of the school’s direct administrators.

He noted that their appointment was an opportunity to shape the school for future generations, while the governor said, there would no longer be an excuse to say one state or the other is holding back the school’s progress.

Makinde said: “From the countenance of everyone here, we can see that we are all on the same page regarding the future of the school and where we want it to be.”

“The role of the Governing Council is almost invisible, still, their impact is undoubtedly felt in the direction that the school is headed. Their position is very strategic and one of their core duties is overseeing and ensuring accountability on the part of the school’s direct administrators.”

“It is definitely not a position that one takes up and goes to sleep. It is a special call to duty and service. If we are looking at the calibre of people on this board, I am convinced that you are up to the task. It was not a mistake that two of the members today; Professor Omole and Mr Adeosun Idowu were both the Chairman and Secretary of the Team that assisted the Oyo State government to get LAUTECH back.”

“After we signed the deal on LAUTECH, I started getting calls, people wanting to be on the Board and all of that but I gave the initial committee a mandate to go out there and get a divorce. When I gave the assignment, I knew it was going to be tough, especially where there is no halfway point for them but they came back and deliver 100 per cent on that mandate. So, I am giving you another mandate today and I am sure you will still deliver 100 per cent.”

“What is the specific mandate we are giving you? We want you to take the necessary measure and pursue vigorously all strategies and tactics that will make LAUTECH a world-class university. That is the mandate. So, what you are getting is an opportunity to shape this school for future generations. We no longer have the excuse to say one state or the other is holding back the school’s progress. So, I encourage you to get the job done and I am sure you will get it done.”

While reiterating his administration’s readiness to support the institution, Makinde further urged them to key into his vision of making the university into the list of top ten universities in the world.

In an interview with newsmen after the inauguration, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Ayodeji Omole, promised to face the task of ensuring the university becomes a world-class squarely.

He said: “We know for a fact that LAUTECH has a lot of potentials but, unfortunately, somewhere along the line, there was a crisis and the university could no longer focus on its core mandate. But we thank God that we have a Governor who believes that the only instrument for development is through quality education.”

“I am also sure that you have heard that he has promised to give the institution all the necessary support to transform and rebuild the university. We know there a lot of challenges, especially some crop of staffers that are not motivated. You cannot owe somebody 8-10 months salary and expect such person to put in the best.”

“So, we know we are going to have a lot of challenges but we will overcome them and the University will be put on a proper footing to face the challenges of development desired of a university that really worth its name.”

“On the first position, the governor wants us to move the university to, there is nothing impossible. The Staff in LAUTECH doesn’t have inferior brains to those people in the first ten universities in the world. Our Staff has competed favourably with those scholars and we know that, with adequate motivation, incentive and good working environment, all those things can be achieved.”

Other members of the Governing Council are, Adeosun Olukunle Idowu, Mr Adekunle Bankole, Professor Lanre Olaniyan and Titilayomi Ahmadu.

