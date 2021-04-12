Breaking News
Translate

LAPO MFB promotes global money week in Nigeria

On 12:31 amIn Business, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Recapitalisation: MfBs canvass regulatory support to attract investors
Banking hall

By Providence Adeyinka

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has joined other financial institutions and stakeholders around the world to promote the 2021 Global Money Week, GMW, themed “Take Care of Yourself, Take Care of Your Money”

In a statement, Head of Communications and Branding, LAPO MfB, Mr. Oluremi Akande, said that the bank has created and deployed various activities aimed at promoting the GMW through the deployment of financial literacy advert on its social media platforms, banner advert display on Website, in-branch sensitization, webinar, daily financial email nuggets, school visitation and branded theme look among other things.

He stated: “The Global Money Week (GMW) presents yet another opportunity to create awareness about money and empowerment, LAPO MfB has deployed resources in commemoration of the Week to achieve top of mind awareness and engagement in Nigeria.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!