Breaking News
Translate

Kwankwaso, Babangida Aliyu not suspended – PDP

On 10:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP South West Congress: Senator commends reconciliation committee The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as false, the purported suspension of former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP also said former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu was also not suspended.

The party was reacting to a document being circulated in which Kwankwaso was queried and suspended by the Kano State chapter of the PDP.

The PDP dismissed the document, saying it was circulated by some mischievous individuals.

“The PDP states clearly that  Kwakwanso is not suspended from the party.”

It also said, “Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano state  and Niger to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Economy: What is the truth?

The party added that any claim of suspension by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the party  at any level, was mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

It  stressed that the provisions of the constitution of the PDP were very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) if and when such occasion arose.

The party  cautioned those behind the misleading claims to desist henceforth.

“The PDP  will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which is capable of destabilising our party and bringing it to public disrepute”.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!