Kogi Poly expels 4, rusticates 1 for examination malpractice ― Rector

The Academic Board of Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the expulsion of four students and rustication of one, for alleged involvement in examination malpractice and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

Mrs Uredo Omale, Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Polytechnic, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Lokoja, explained that the expulsion was part of “Far reaching decisions” made at the board’s meeting, chaired by the Rector, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman.

The rector said the board also approved results of the First Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

The students expelled for alleged examination malpractice included: Aliu Abdulrahman, ND I, Science and Laboratory Technology, Matric. No. 2019/ND/SLT/216; Shaibu Danjuma, HND I, Graphics Department, Matric No.2018/HND/IDD/011, and Hadiza Abubakar, Matric No. 2018/HND/CPS/183, HND II, Computer Science Department.

Also, Abudulmalik Wahab, of the Mechanical Engineering Department, Matric No. 2018/ND/ME/043, was expelled with a clause, “Never to be offered admission into the institution”, for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons and evidence of involvement in cultism.

Durojaiye Helen Taiye, HND II, Industrial Design, with Matric No. 2018/HND/IDD/007, allegedly found with extraneous materials, inscribed on her palms, but not related to the particular examination, was rusticated for one semester.

The rector, who also appreciated the committee on Examination Misconduct for the thorough job done, said the institution would not condone any act capable of bringing it to disrepute and therefore, appealed to students to always be law-abiding.

He also expressed satisfaction with the successful conduct of the just concluded Computer Based Examinations for General Studies Courses and commended the committee on e-Examination for its efforts.

The rector further explained that the postponement of Students’ Union Government (SUG) election and Students’ Week till the next session, was part of plans to ensure adequate security of lives and property on campus.

He reiterated the commitment of the institution’s management to making Kogi Polytechnic the best in the comity of higher institutions of learning in the country.

