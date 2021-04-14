ITF multi-million naira building to be completed in June

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The federal government has said the New Multimillion Naira Building of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, is to be completed in the next sixty days.

The ultra-modern twelve storey building, strategically located in Maitama is surrounded by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC House, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, Corporate Affairs Commission and the Nigerian Customs Service building that is still under construction.

Speaking at the facility tour of the project, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo who was overwhelmed by the size and quality of the project said the edifice was very fantastic.

“Without sounding as a spokesman for the contractor, I think this job is very good, I’m very very impressed I think the contractor is doing a good job” he said.

Otunba Adebayo while commending the Director General of Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari for his quality style of leadership said the project had already started impacting on the economy by providing both direct and indirect jobs opportunities for some Nigerians.

He therefore promised to support ITF to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive for the creation of one hundred million jobs in the country is achieve.

The Director General, Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari led the tour of the building complex after the FMITI 1st Quarterly Meeting of the Honourable Ministers, Permanent Secretary, Directors of Ministry and of Parastatal/Agencies.

Other dignitaries at the facility tour are the Minister of State, FMITI, Amb. Mariam Katagum, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Executive Director, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, Director General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Radda, Some Directors and Management Staff among other personalities.

