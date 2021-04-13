Investigative journalists to hold 2-Day seminar on reporting

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalism (NGIJ) has concluded plans to organise its maiden Investigative Journalism seminar for members, aid their skills on reporting in the country.

In a statement signed by its National Vice President, Information and Strategy, Israel Bolaji-Gbadamosi, NGIJ National President, Ayoyemi Mojoyinola said the maiden two-day seminar scheduled to hold in Lagos on April 30th and May 1 was aimed at providing a robust refresher course for NGIJ members to enhance their performances and efficiency in Investigative Journalism especially in view of the prevailing challenges of modern-day journalism in Nigeria.

Mojoyinola said, “The need for training and retraining can not be over emphasised especially in the 21st century which is largely driven by the knowledge economy.

“Our nation is currently faced with myriad challenges of leadership, corruption, weak economy and insecurity.

“Investigative journalism has become quite relevant and critically required more than ever as the need for public equity, accountability, transparency and good governance is so earnestly desired by the nation.

Bolaji-Gbadamosi added that “Given the challenges of the times, NGIJ’s resolve to continually equip members across the nation with relevant skills, and acquaint them with modern trends, tools and techniques for enhanced and effective performance is further demonstrated through this upcoming seminar.

He remarked that the seminar which was being organised in collaboration with Journalism in Nigeria JNG will feature various experts including Fisayo Soyombo, Multiple Award winning Investigative Journalist, Emmanuel Osideko of LASPOTECH, Oba Adeoye,

Former Director, News & Programmes, LTV, Ohi Odaia, Director of News,

ARISE NEWS TV and others who will anchor various sessions in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

