INSECURITY: PDP tasks Buhari on state of emergency on security

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has called on the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security nationwide.

Speaking during the party’s condolence visit to Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin in Lagos, Prince Secondus described late Yinka Odumakin as a national voice lost in a time of crisis.

According to the PDP Chieftain: “He’s one of Nigeria’s golden voice. As he stood for devolving power to the people which everyone called Restructuring because the peoples vote matters. Nigeria will be a better place if they (the ruling party) will take into account all that they stood for. We believe that he’s one strong, credible voice that the nation has lost at this time of crisis.

“We will continue to carry the banal of the truth and exemplary life of our dear friend and brother. No one should rejoice that he’s gone because they too will go. Your husband is a lost for Nigeria because many people are in pain.”

Reacting to the call for secession by some groups, Secondus said: “There’s nothing like secession. Yinka believed in one Nigeria. He also believed that power should return to the people by way of Restructuring.

“The concentration of power to the centre no longer works. As we are over 200million people. People must be strengthened to carry out economic activities.

On the call for the removal of the Minister for communication, Dr Isa Pantami, Prince Seconds explained that his party, “PDP, urged the federal government to do a thorough investigation, and if they confirm it, he should be shown the way out.

“The most painful is that the security architecture of our country has broken, the country is in dire serious crisis. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a national state of emergency on security. People are dying and we don’t even know their numbers. Why must we continue to lose our people?

On his part, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his condolence message described the late Odumakin as a voice lost during perilous times of the nation.

According to the Edo State governor: “Yinka, I miss you especially in a time when we are looking for a voice to speak during perilous times in our nation. You played your part, you spoke up to me as you did for many others that were oppressed and disadvantaged Nigerians.”

Responding, Odumakin’s widow thanked the PDP team for coming, said: ” I know he’s here. He may not be with us physically but he promised to be with us”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

