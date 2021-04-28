Indigenous plagiarism detection software launched in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

An indigenous software developed to detect intellectual property theft has been launched in the country.

The plagiarism detection software, named “EagleScan”, is aimed at tackling problems associated with academic research verification, authentication as well as validation.

Speaking as the Special Guest at the public presentation and launching of the EagleScan Plagiarism Detection Software, in Abuja, Tuesday,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described it as an initiative that announces zero tolerance for plagiarism.

This, he said, was part of the core mandates of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

He assured that the “federal government was fully committed to supporting all initiatives that will continue to build and enhance the integrity of higher institutions.”

Hear him: “Let me also say that the government will give all that is needed to ensure that anti-plagiarism measures are instituted across the country.”

Noting that plagiarism was corruption, the vice president decried the act of stealing of intellectual properties of others.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the occasion and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Higher Education, Prof. Sandy Onor, said the software will address the challenge of academic research authentication and validation.

He explained: “The EagleScan Plagiarism Detection Software integrates global open source and closed source repositories, local Open Education Repositories and it allows users to validate titles abstracts and generate originality report”.

On his part, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, hailed the indigenous anti-plagiarism software, saying it will facilitate the desired quality expected in institutions of higher learning.

Strategic partners on the EagleScan Project, while delivering separate goodwill messages, hailed the initiative.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, while speaking, emphasised the need to institutionalise an anti-plagiarism policy in all higher institutions, which according to him, will encompass various aspects of Plagiarism.

“Having the software is one aspect of the battle against plagiarism, universities must take concrete steps to institutionalise anti-plagiarism policy that forbids all aspects of the intellectual theft”.

“For so long the issues of Plagiarism amongst others such as copyrights as well as abuses of infringements have robbed our universities the much-desired integrity” Prof Abubakar added.

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof Elias Bogoro, said the Fund in respect to plagiarism is delighted to work with the Committee of the Vice-Chancellors CVC.

According to Bogoro, the fund is not only committed to the initiative but has effectively promise and proceeded to make funding commitments towards the project.

“Tetfund recently realised the need for software on anti plagiarism for the National Research Fund, we are also working on a software to package the impact of research but in respect of Plagiarism, we are happy to work with the CVC”

“We are convinced of deepened content of Academic engagement, particularly research. The idea of operations must stop, hence the establishment of the Research & Development committee”Prof Bogoro added.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede called for an all-inclusive concentration on the EagleScan urging that the Plagiarism Detection Software be tagged a National Repository, saying this will create more opportunities for all institutions across all sectors t subscribe.

The Chairman, Association of Vice-Chancellors, Prof Timothy Olagbemiro, said the EagleScan will make the Nigerian University System more authentic and that it will add value to education both in Nigeria and International.

The Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors, Prof Yakubu Ochefu said the Cost of development, deployment, maintenance, and marketing of the software over the next three years, is projected at a total sum of N251,298,000.00.

“A substantial part of this cost is for licensing closed user databases and repositories. For now, CVC Secretariat is hosting the Secretariat for the Eagle Scan Technical Team”

The main features of the software include Plagiarism Checker, Peer Review, Document Comparison, Grammar Checker, Similarity Index, Grade Mark, Local and foreign Language Support/Converter, Local/Global Repository, Title/Abstract Validation, LMS Integration, Report Download, User Account Management, and Self-Archival Interface.

The Software also comes with a very robust artificial intelligence-driven data analytics and visualization engine. It is currently hosted on www.eaglescan.ng.

The Vice President was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed while Dr. Ramon Yusuf, Deputy ES of NUC Represented the NUC Exe Sec.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: