I will win Grammy Award  like Burna Boy – Yung Bos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

17 years old new signee, Yung Bos, says he is following the landmark made by musical giant, Burna Boy to win a Grammy Award in the future.

Ebosetale Solomon who goes by Yung Bos was recently signed to major music record label, Jamika Entertainment

Showing appreciation for the opportunity to be signed by the record label, the young act vowed to bring home the prestigious Grammy award like Burna Boy did. “I am very grateful for the opportunity I have been given to join Jamika Entertainment, one of the biggest music labels in Nigeria and I count myself lucky to be chosen.”

READ ALSO:

“I can’t wait to share with the world songs I have been working on and with the help of the label we would follow the landmark set by Burnaboy and win a Grammy too.”

The label’s Head of Operations, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien spoke of high hopes the company has for their new acquisition making a name for himself and breaking into the well revered Nigeria music industry.

“Yung Bos has a unique voice and delivery that is different from other musicians out there in the Afrobeats, Afropop genre. He is a gifted writer for his age, self confident and quite mature, we totally believe in him and we are certain he would become a household name sooner than later.”

The record label known for unearthing and finding talented acts introduced their other artists in the label’s team known as Jamika Force which are; Koredianx, Church of Men, Sultan (Afroboy)

Kindly Share This Story: