Following his alleged link with terrorist groups, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Saturday said he has no affiliation with terror groups.

For the past few days, the media has been awash with the news that he (Pantami) has a link with terrorists.

Irked by the allegations and development of the news, Pantami debunked the stories, and emphatically stated that: “My personal driver is Mai Keffi, a practising Christian. I also have a Christian, Ms Nwosu, as my secretary and Dr Femi, also a Christian, as my technical adviser.

“If I did not like Christians or I did not see them as my brothers and sisters, I would not have been working with them for so long. I employed more Christians than Muslims on my staff because I believe in merit and competence over ethnic or tribal sentiments.

“I have never condoned terrorism and I reject any affiliation to terror groups. I have long preached peaceful coexistence amongst people of every faith and ethnicity”, Pantami was quoted to have told Peoples Gazette.

However, reports have it that Pantami had in a viral video engaged the late Boko Haram leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in a public debate.

The minister according to an Online media not Vanguard had declared that he was always happy when infidels were massacred.

Reacting in his latest interview, Pantami said his statements were misconstrued, noting that he had no affiliations with terror groups.

